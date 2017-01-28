Yemen Loyalists Advance into Red Sea Town of Mokha
Yemeni government forces have advanced into the Red Sea town of Mokha but Shiite rebels are still putting up fierce resistance, a military official said on Saturday.
Forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, captured the police headquarters and several surrounding streets late on Friday, the official said.
Deadly clashes have shaken the town since loyalist forces launched an offensive nearly three weeks ago to oust the rebels and their allies from the southern part of the Red Sea coastline.
Since Friday alone, at least 19 rebels have been killed and 23 wounded, a medical source in the rebel-held port city of Hodeida further north said.
Eight loyalist troops have been killed and 13 wounded, medical sources in the government-held second city of Aden said.
The rebels' only escape route is to the north after loyalist forces surrounded Mokha from the east and the south, the military official said.
The waters off the port are blockaded by coalition warships and Apache helicopters.
Mokha was Yemen's main port serving as its export hub for coffee until it was overtaken by Aden and Hodeida in the 19th century.
Nearly 260 combatants have been killed since government forces launched their drive up the Red Sea coastline on January 7.
They have already retaken the Dhubab district further south in their biggest advance in months.
The offensive comes with the president and his coalition backers under mounting international pressure to agree to a UN ceasefire plan.
In a speech to the Security Council on Thursday, UN envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed criticised Hadi for rejecting his proposals for a transition that would see him cede much of his power to a vice president who would oversee a government of national unity.
"President Hadi continues to criticise the proposals without agreeing to discuss them and this will hinder and impede the path towards peace," the envoy said.
The UN has also criticised the coalition air and sea blockade of rebel areas, warning that it is impeding the delivery of desperately needed aid to millions of civilians.
The UN says about 14 million people -- nearly 80 percent of the entire Yemeni population -- are in need of food aid.
mowaten's last update from the battlefield was his huthis were advancing towards Riyadh.
Well your texas USA said that Mohka were already retaken?
Ansarullah are still putting up fierce resistance the article says
Saudis have not taken Mokha, and there are battles going on.
Lots of Saudi Propaganda going on, they also said once that Taiz was retaken, even though the Ansarullah had it besieged, Where is the footage of them in the main square of Mokha?
Here is a real man talking about the events-
https://youtu.be/01gV2rnNVJY
and in your unbiased iranian opinion, who is closer to the truth, mowaten to riyadh or texas to mokha?
lol
@ Takiah lying Zionist Hezbo Moustique
You can't help yourself but lie - it's a Takiah instinct with you Hezbos.
Where did I say that Mokha was already taken ya Takiah liar.
I said Yemen gov troops are taking more territory in their advance.
Keep Takiah lying ya Zionist Pasdaran.
1anonymetexasusa 22 hours
I don't know what fiction bubble world you Zionist Hezbo live in. But here is what actually going on in Yemen.
Yemen gov forces seizing more territory while advancing against your Ansaroullah on the red Sea Yemen coast.
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN1571F3
lol it's in their genes to lie, heretics!
"_mowaten_
bad bad pesky huthis wont let you own them and their country, and instead are slapping you from jazan to najran"
I expect the iranian mystic will post a few youtube videos produced in dahieh documenting the victories of his shia in yemen.
Did anyone say Coffee Time? So it seems for the government forces @Mokha's doorstep.
Cutie;
I wanted to wish you a Happy Red Rooster Year. May your new year be filed with delicious sweat and sour prawns, fried rice, and spring rolls.
Ciao Cutie
Ciao Bella Norma,
Thank you very much for the wishes which I reciprocate! Are you nearby or something? I'm on my way to a chinese show right now which someone promised me to be houthian free!!!! LoL How have you been lately? You've been off the radar because you're undercover.we worry for you, please sign in more often whenever you can. Say hi to the girls for me.
Kisses and hugs,
Terro.
I wonder where you are and how you are dear flamethrower as you lay in pieces and tranquility at your final resting place in Yemen's seaside port of Mokha. RIP Shia hero...
Love how sectarian you idiots are. None of you are Yemeni yet each of you cheers for their religious group. Why don't you join your filthy brethren on the frontlines of whatever "jihad" you think you're doing.
Those 72 virgins are waitiiiiiiiiiiiiing !
In the meantime, we will be building a modern, civil, secular Lebanon without your trash around.
Toodles.
and how do you plan to build a modern civil and secular lebanon when every day you scream labayka ya hussain and have an islamic and shia only resistance ya irani?