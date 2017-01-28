Jreissati: Judges Need Permit before Making Public Statements

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati sent a memo to Head of the Higher Judicial Council Judge Jean Fahd, requesting that judges obtain a written permission from the related authorities before making public statements, the National News Agency reported Saturday.

“It came to our attention that a number of judges are taking part in seminars, lectures and media interviews or throwing speeches and making statements or publishing books without prior written permission from the Minister of Justice or any other competent authority,” said the memo.

The memo requested that judges abide by the laws enforced, and highlighted the need to refrain from taking any public position without a written permission from related authorities.

The memo came in light of various judges making public statements during TV and radio interviews, seminars and personal publications.