Aoun Adamant to Use 'Constitutional Powers' to Block 1960 Law, Extension

President Michel Aoun is still adamant to use his “constitutional powers” to block any attempt to return to the 1960 electoral law or to extend the parliament's term, a media report said on Sunday.

“President Aoun's stance on rejecting the 1960 law and extension for the incumbent parliament is conclusive and irreversible, because it is unacceptable to keep the current law, and thus the political forces are asked to reach consensus over a new law,” ministerial sources close to Aoun told al-Joumhouria newspaper.

The sources stressed that Aoun “is committed to the implementation of his oath of office and he will not back down from it.”

“He will use his constitutional powers to block holding the parliamentary elections under the 1960 law and to prevent the extension of parliament's term,” the sources warned.

Aoun had openly announced during a cabinet session on Wednesday that he prefers parliamentary “vacuum” over extension.

The president has insisted on an electoral law containing proportional representation, which he believes is a system that ensures balance and correct representation for all parties.