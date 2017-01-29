MP Aoun Says Electoral Law Discussions Have Entered 'Final Stage'

MP Alain Aoun of the Change and Reform bloc has announced that the electoral system that the parties are mulling is based on a Free Patriotic Movement proposal, noting that 64 MPs would likely be elected under the proportional representation system and the other 64 according to the winner-takes-all system.

In remarks to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, Aoun said a “technical extension” of the parliament's term is probable, revealing that “discussions have entered the final stage and are focused on the distribution of seats and other details.”

The MP accordingly called on political parties to “review their calculations and give up the choices of the 1960 law and term extension.”

“The meetings will continue next week after communicating with the other parties who were not represented in the meeting,” Aoun added, referring to four-party meetings that were held earlier this week between representatives of Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the FPM.

The parties had reported major progress after their last meeting on Friday.