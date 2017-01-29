Geagea: Hybrid Law Achieves Correct Representation for All Political Forces

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has announced that the political parties have almost reached an agreement over a new electoral law, stressing that a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems would ensure “correct representation” for everyone.

“We're on the verge of realizing the awaited dream, which is the approval of a new electoral law,” Geagea told the Central News Agency, hailing what he called the “mighty efforts that were exerted by the LF and the other political forces.”

“The hybrid law that we proposed together with al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party has proved to be the appropriate law, in light of the support it enjoyed from most parties and the consensus that made it the starting point in the electoral consultations,” Geagea added.

“I'm very happy because we are on the brink of agreeing of an amended version of the hybrid law.

“What the Lebanese have been looking for since many years is about to become a reality through the drafting of a new law that ensures correct representation and involves reforms that would make the anticipated electoral juncture more transparent and the subject of the region and the world's attention,” the LF leader went on to say.

Asked about cries that the latest law formula has been tailored to fit the sizes and interests of the political forces and that it is “a copy of the 1960 law that incorporates deformed proportional representation,” Geagea dismissed the claims, emphasizing that the political parties that drafted the latest suggestion had shown “great responsiveness and openness to the political formulas that improve representation.”

“The hybrid format ensures correct representation for all parties and those who believe that they have no place in it will not find their place under any other format,” the LF leader went on to say.

Accordingly, Geagea called on those who reject the hybrid law to propose a feasible alternative.

As for President Michel Aoun's remarks that he prefers parliamentary “vacuum” over another extension of the parliament's term, which indicate that he might refrain from signing certain decrees, Geagea noted that “what President Aoun is doing is part of his powers.”

Had he not issued his warning, “we would not have been on the brink of producing a new electoral law,” he explained.

Geagea also pointed out that three factors have contributed to pushing the solution forward: “the clarity of President Michel Aoun's stance and his firmness; the alliance between the LF and the Free Patriotic Movement and their coordination with the president in this regard; and al-Mustaqbal Movement's positive stance.”