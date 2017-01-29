Yemen Rebels Slam Trump Travel Ban

Yemen's Huthi rebels have slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose a temporary order restricting arrivals from seven Muslim majority countries including the Arabian Peninsula country.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the rebel-controlled foreign ministry called for the decision taken "under the pretext of fighting terrorism and Islamic radicalism" to be reversed.

"All attempts to classify Yemen and its citizens as a probable source for terrorism and extremism is illegal and illegitimate," said the statement carried by the rebel-run Saba news agency.

The Iran-backed Shiite rebels seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee.

The government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, has not yet reacted to Trump's tough new controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The newly inaugurated U.S. president signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from the seven countries.