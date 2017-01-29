Aoun: No One Should be Stronger than State and I'm Not Thinking of a 2nd Term

Aoun: No One Should be Stronger than State and I'm Not Thinking of a 2nd Termإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun stressed Sunday that “no one should be stronger than the State” in Lebanon as he ruled out running for a second presidential term.
“Lebanon is facing the last chance to build a strong State in it through creating institutions that work for the welfare of the country and its citizens,” Aoun said in an interview with French news channel LCI.
“No one should be stronger than the State, because that would lead us into chaos,” Aoun warned.
Asked whether he is considering a second presidential term, Aoun said: “I'm not thinking of a second term and I prefer to have a good successor.”
Lets support our president. Most people can see by now that he is actually trying to achieve something for Lebanon. Being president in Lebanon is always going to be like balancing on a tightrope, and Aoun is at present one of the few that can do that. At the same time he is bringing power back to the presidency, sonething that was especially absent during Hrawis and Lahouds tenures in Baabda.
All Lebanese presidents have exactly the same powers under the constitution. Some talk and make noise more than others.
They do, but its how they make use of their power thats the question here. So far it looks promising, but as always there are a lot of obstackles in the way.
Mr. President Aoun is now saying that no one should be stronger than the state, because that would lead us to Chaos.
But few weeks ago you said that Hezbollah arms and foreign meddling are bigger than the state. And Lebanese are certainly living in economic, social and more importantly security Chaos due to it.
So the Big question was - what are you Mr. President gonna do about it. And your answer was "Nothing, I will let Hezbollah be, and let them do whatever they want because they are bigger than the state".
You can't build a strong state if you don't do something about Hezbollah...any talk otherwise is just empty propaganda promises.
He also noted that Hizbullah's arsenal of arms “has become part of the Middle East crisis, which involves the U.S., Russia, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.”
“This is a very major issue and it exceeds the Lebanese state's ability,” Aoun noted.
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/223636-aoun-not-in-favor-of-hizbullah-s-syria-role-says-arms-part-of-mideast-crisis
@ Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower
As Ashtah said.
Only a moron would say that Aoun saying "Hezbollah arsenal exceeds the state's abilitie"s isn't the same as "it's "bigger" or "stronger" than the state.
But then again that's exactly why you are the clown on this forum.
We are still laughing at your previous stupid post "Syrian refugees have no other way but to pass through ISIS areas to get to Iran"
I sure hope that I will not be scorned and admonished when I say that my respect for general aoun who is now president is increasing every minute and specifically for saying that No one should be stronger than the State, because that would lead us into chaos.
I also admire him for saying he is not thinking of a second term and he prefers to have a good successor.
I do respect him.
الوضع السوري
وتابع عون: “ان معركة حلب أدت الى تعديل في توازن القوى، لصالح الحكومة السورية، وشكلت بداية مسيرة حوار وتفاوض للوصول الى حل سياسي، لأن هذا النوع من الحروب لا ينتهي بانتصار فريق على آخر”.واذ اعتبر “ان الرئيس الأسد سيبقى والذين طالبوا برحيله يجهلون سوريا”، فإنه اعرب عن خشيته من “اننا كنا امام ليبيا ثانية هنا لولا نظام الأسد حاليا. فالرئيس الاسد يشكل القوة الوحيدة التي بامكانها اعادة فرض النظام واعادة لم شمل الجميع”.