Aoun: No One Should be Stronger than State and I'm Not Thinking of a 2nd Term

President Michel Aoun stressed Sunday that “no one should be stronger than the State” in Lebanon as he ruled out running for a second presidential term.

“Lebanon is facing the last chance to build a strong State in it through creating institutions that work for the welfare of the country and its citizens,” Aoun said in an interview with French news channel LCI.

“No one should be stronger than the State, because that would lead us into chaos,” Aoun warned.

Asked whether he is considering a second presidential term, Aoun said: “I'm not thinking of a second term and I prefer to have a good successor.”