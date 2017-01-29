Mobile version

Aoun: No One Should be Stronger than State and I'm Not Thinking of a 2nd Term

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 January 2017, 14:27
President Michel Aoun stressed Sunday that “no one should be stronger than the State” in Lebanon as he ruled out running for a second presidential term.

“Lebanon is facing the last chance to build a strong State in it through creating institutions that work for the welfare of the country and its citizens,” Aoun said in an interview with French news channel LCI.

“No one should be stronger than the State, because that would lead us into chaos,” Aoun warned.

Asked whether he is considering a second presidential term, Aoun said: “I'm not thinking of a second term and I prefer to have a good successor.”

Comments 30
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 29 January 2017, 15:02

Aoun said: “I'm not thinking of a second term and I prefer to have a good successor.”

let's finish the first term first and well see.....

Thumb terrorist 29 January 2017, 15:31

Let's see if he can finish it. Yeah

Thumb justin 29 January 2017, 15:36

exactly, he would be 88 at that time;)

Thumb terrorist 29 January 2017, 18:32

The neighborhood kids call him "the mummy", and they shared with me their biggest fear, that would be to watch "the mummy returns".

Missing un520 29 January 2017, 15:57

Lets support our president. Most people can see by now that he is actually trying to achieve something for Lebanon. Being president in Lebanon is always going to be like balancing on a tightrope, and Aoun is at present one of the few that can do that. At the same time he is bringing power back to the presidency, sonething that was especially absent during Hrawis and Lahouds tenures in Baabda.

Thumb marcus 29 January 2017, 17:39

@un520

All Lebanese presidents have exactly the same powers under the constitution. Some talk and make noise more than others.

Thumb flamethrower........ 29 January 2017, 17:55

and in the case of your favorite president suleiman, they make squeeks.

Thumb justin 29 January 2017, 18:23

and in your case, you oink.

Missing flame.the.masturbator 29 January 2017, 18:34

flame ibn ras ayri

tell them how you call me ' my president' and what noise you make when i ram your shi3a ass, i dare you ya 3arsa.

Thumb lou.williams 29 January 2017, 18:38

another day, another sunday, another hour, another article as flamethrower embarks on yet another journey in pursuit of his childhood dream of achieving a gold medal in trolling.

Thumb terrorist 29 January 2017, 18:49

Missing un520 29 January 2017, 21:36

They do, but its how they make use of their power thats the question here. So far it looks promising, but as always there are a lot of obstackles in the way.

Thumb flamethrower........ 29 January 2017, 21:49

haha jewstin, nice comeback.. for a 3rd grader!

Thumb justin 29 January 2017, 22:23

it seems you were unhinged by a 3rd grader, so you came back oinking again, ((((@coitus.interruptus))))

Missing 1anonymetexasusa 29 January 2017, 16:38

Mr. President Aoun is now saying that no one should be stronger than the state, because that would lead us to Chaos.
But few weeks ago you said that Hezbollah arms and foreign meddling are bigger than the state. And Lebanese are certainly living in economic, social and more importantly security Chaos due to it.
So the Big question was - what are you Mr. President gonna do about it. And your answer was "Nothing, I will let Hezbollah be, and let them do whatever they want because they are bigger than the state".
You can't build a strong state if you don't do something about Hezbollah...any talk otherwise is just empty propaganda promises.

Thumb flamethrower........ 29 January 2017, 17:56

'But few weeks ago you said that Hezbollah arms and foreign meddling are bigger than the state'

texie takes its own dreams for reality..

Thumb mahdi-firuz-berhouz 29 January 2017, 18:08

hahahahahahahaha!

Read your comment over and over again, please! I want you to see how awesome and ruthless you are when dealing with these delusional trolls. Your finesse, wit, facts, and approach leave them speechless, defenseless, and dizzy.

No wonder my Nepalese domestic helper thinks the world of you and religiously follows your every move. You are a legend, an icon of modern times, a hero for all of us.

Somesing Anazar flamesrower!

Missing 1anonymetexasusa 29 January 2017, 18:32

@ Takiah lying Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower
Here it is ya Liar.

He also noted that Hizbullah's arsenal of arms “has become part of the Middle East crisis, which involves the U.S., Russia, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.”
“This is a very major issue and it exceeds the Lebanese state's ability,” Aoun noted.

Reply Report
Missing 1anonymetexasusa 29 January 2017, 18:33

http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/223636-aoun-not-in-favor-of-hizbullah-s-syria-role-says-arms-part-of-mideast-crisis

Thumb flamethrower........ 29 January 2017, 21:51

everybody with half a brain can see that you distorted aoun's words, texie. please admit it, stop shooting yourself in the foot and get over it.

Thumb ashtah 29 January 2017, 21:58

yes, he distorted flamethrower. Exceeding the state's ability does not mean it is bigger or stronger than the state or its ability to handle it.

Missing 1anonymetexasusa 29 January 2017, 22:07

@ Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower
As Ashtah said.
Only a moron would say that Aoun saying "Hezbollah arsenal exceeds the state's abilitie"s isn't the same as "it's "bigger" or "stronger" than the state.
But then again that's exactly why you are the clown on this forum.
We are still laughing at your previous stupid post "Syrian refugees have no other way but to pass through ISIS areas to get to Iran"

Thumb Southern...... 29 January 2017, 18:21

@zio-terro

even in jokes you have to put your country first!

Reply Report
Missing flame.the.masturbator 29 January 2017, 18:31

do you ever stop masturbating ya 3arsa enit

you should be jailed for marrying your 10 year old sister.

still atheist and progressive ya shi3i kalb?

Thumb terrorist 29 January 2017, 18:35

Last week, Craigslist 's big boss shelled out 500.000 U$D to fight the proliferation of trolls on the WWW. you better be careful, they're coming for you!!?!

Thumb eagledawn 29 January 2017, 19:16

southern, you will be found!

Thumb terrorist 29 January 2017, 20:18

Everytime I go on Netflix, the software suggests troll hunter, and each time I see the ad I think of you southern. Isn't it sweet? Maybe I should watch it and find out how to get rid of you once and for all!

Thumb Puppet 29 January 2017, 17:47

I sure hope that I will not be scorned and admonished when I say that my respect for general aoun who is now president is increasing every minute and specifically for saying that No one should be stronger than the State, because that would lead us into chaos.

I also admire him for saying he is not thinking of a second term and he prefers to have a good successor.

I do respect him.

Thumb ashtah 29 January 2017, 21:56

الوضع السوري
وتابع عون: “ان معركة حلب أدت الى تعديل في توازن القوى، لصالح الحكومة السورية، وشكلت بداية مسيرة حوار وتفاوض للوصول الى حل سياسي، لأن هذا النوع من الحروب لا ينتهي بانتصار فريق على آخر”.واذ اعتبر “ان الرئيس الأسد سيبقى والذين طالبوا برحيله يجهلون سوريا”، فإنه اعرب عن خشيته من “اننا كنا امام ليبيا ثانية هنا لولا نظام الأسد حاليا. فالرئيس الاسد يشكل القوة الوحيدة التي بامكانها اعادة فرض النظام واعادة لم شمل الجميع”.

