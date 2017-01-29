Palestinian Security Official Hurt in Sidon Assassination Attempt

A senior Palestinian security official on Sunday survived an assassination attempt in the southern city of Sidon.

“Brig. Gen. Ismail Sharrouf, a security official at Palestine's embassy, survived an assassination attempt as he was passing in his car near the building of the central bank in Sidon,” state-run National News Agency reported.

“Sharrouf's car came under a hail of bullets, one of which penetrated the glass and left him lightly injured,” NNA said.

“He was rushed to a hospital in Sidon and the Palestinian embassy has requested that he be transferred to Beirut under Lebanese security protection,” the agency added.

Al-Jadeed television said the official was making a visit near the city's central bank branch.

A Palestinian source told LBCI TV that Sharrouf is “the head of intelligence at Palestine's embassy.”