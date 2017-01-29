Thousands of Moroccans Stage Anti-Government Demos

Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat on Sunday for anti-government demonstrations calling for action against corruption and better conditions for trainee teachers.

More than 1,000 labor union members, supporters of leftist parties and activists joined a first march in the capital, an AFP correspondent said.

A member of the powerful UMT labor union said they were "fed up" with alleged corruption and squandering of public monies by the government.

Later in the day more than 2,000 trainee teachers staged a protest outside parliament to demand that the government revoke recent decrees that would cut grants and affect their job prospects.

Demonstrators chanted "liberty, dignity, social justice", echoing the slogan of the pro-reform February 20 movement which was born during the Arab Spring protests that shook the region in 2011.

"The government has scorned us for months and our future is uncertain," said one of the protesters who gave her name as Aoula.