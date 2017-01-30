Berri Laments Lack of Progress on Election Law

Speaker Nabih Berri said the political parties have not recorded a progress in their discussions as for endorsing a new electoral law for the upcoming polls, and stressed that he would reject any law that involves “defects in standards,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“There isn't any progress. We are still at the beginning of discussions. I will not approve of any electoral project that involves defects in standards,” Berri told the daily.

“I have taken it upon myself to provide ideas and formats to stipulate a just and equitable law based on precise criteria, but it was not taken into consideration. Accordingly, I can say that I have provided everything I have got, and have nothing else to offer. The ball is now in the government’s court,” he added.

Political parties are bickering over amending the current 1960 majoritarian election law which divides seats among the different religious sects.

Four-party meetings were held earlier this week between representatives of Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the FPM.

The parties had reported major progress after their last meeting on Friday.

Reports have said that odds are in favor of a hybrid election law under which 64 MPs would be elected under the proportional representation system, and 64 MPs under the winner-takes-all system.

However, some other parties have expressed rejection of the unsettled outcome of discussions.

Berri added that shall discussions fail, political parties have to resort to the constitution, he said: “The solution is simple, let them abide by the constitution which states that a Senate must be formed, in addition to other issues.

“Anyway, I will not violate the constitution, let someone else do. I am waiting for you (political parties) to approve a law.”

Voicing rejection for the 1960 law, he remarked: “The 1960 law must not have room in Lebanon's political life. My position is well known, the salvation of our country is through endorsing proportional representation system. I will always voice calls for adopting proportional representation.”

He concluded saying that “regularity of political life in Lebanon can not be achieved without a comprehensive and genuine political will in this direction.”