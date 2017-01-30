MP Aoun Says Amendments to Hybrid Law Uninvited, Discussions Might Relapse

MP Aoun Says Amendments to Hybrid Law Uninvited, Discussions Might Relapseإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Change and Reform bloc MP Alain Aoun said on Monday that shall discussions to endorse an amended version of the hybrid electoral law fail this time, then discussions would go back to square one to look for another format that meets the approval of all.
“If the hybrid election law does not work this time, we would be back to square one and we would have to look into another format,” said Aoun in an interview with VDL (100.5).
“We are waiting for the next four-party meeting to see what the next amendments are. But, the indicators so far are negative,” he added.
Four-party meetings were held earlier this week between representatives of Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the FPM.
The parties had reported major progress after their last meeting on Friday.
Reports have said that odds are in favor of an amended version of a hybrid election law under which 64 MPs would be elected under the proportional representation system, and 64 MPs under the winner-takes-all system.
However, political parties including the Progressive Socialist Party and the Kataeb, have expressed initial rejection.
In reference to the amendments, Aoun said they did not meet broad approval, pointing to Speaker Nabih Berri who expressed dissatisfaction on Monday.
In a mafia like style, the corrupt political class is usurping the Parliament's and the people's power by having a tailor made election law to ensure their continued strangle on power and eliminating their opponents.
Election laws are and should be discussed in parliament and not over lunches and dinners attended by abbas ibrahim and others.
When these mafias rush to assure Junblatt that he will have a block of 12 MPs in advance of the elections, then what's the use of elections if the outcome is already known?
You have rendered the parliament an ineffective rubber stamping institution. Then, the president talks about upholding the constitution.
during the last 8 years the parliament usurped the people's power by extending to itself but your beak remained closed, what gives now?
the same parliament that usurped the people's power and was labeled unconstitutional elected the unconstitutional president.
and the best part is that you need to live with it (':
Was this the bheem who announced yesterday that everything is going well and agreement has been reached on a new law?