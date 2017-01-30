PSP, Kataeb Reject Hybrid Law Say it 'Excludes Other Parties'

Former Minister Akram Shehayyeb of the Democratic Gathering bloc, criticized on Monday a suggested hybrid electoral law saying it shows “superiority and a wish to exclude others,” while Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel urged the “ruling party not to “tailor” an electoral law that suits its interests.

“The suggested electoral law has elements of superiority and an intent to exclude other parties,” said Shehayeb, speaking on behalf of a delegation of the Progressive Socialist Party after holding talks with Gemayel in al-Saifi.

He announced that an agreement was reached with the Kataeb chief on partnership and the reactivation of meetings, he said: “It is said that the worst kind of injustice is to claim that there is justice. We have never closed a door, not on dialogue nor on participation (in political life) because we believe in Lebanon as one entity.”

Referring to the latest talks to endorse a new election law for the upcoming polls, he said: “What we see is a hybrid law with superiority and a wish to exclude others. This is out of question.”

“The Democratic Gathering seeks balance, consultation and joint efforts in order to reach a law that does not eliminate anyone.”

For his part, Gemayel assured that the meeting was an opportunity to discuss and understand the concerns that each party has.

“We must find a law that ensures proper representation, partnership, democracy and diversity. Each party must be represented without any exclusion. We understand the concerns of some parties,” said Gemayel.

He stressed: “The ruling party should not tailor an electoral law that suits it while excluding others from power.”

Four-party meetings were held earlier this week between representatives of Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the FPM.

The parties had reported major progress after their last meeting on Friday.

Reports have said that odds are in favor of an amended version of a hybrid election law under which 64 MPs would be elected under the proportional representation system, and 64 MPs under the winner-takes-all system.

However, political parties including the Progressive Socialist Party and the Kataeb, have expressed initial rejection.