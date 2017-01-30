Syrian Held in Akkar on Suspicion of Ties to Militant Groups

A Syrian national was arrested Monday in the northern Akkar district on suspicion of having ties to terrorist groups, state-run National News Agency reported.

“General Security intelligence agents arrested the Syrian Sh. A. in the outskirts of the Akkar town of Aidamoun,” NNA said.

It added that the man is a bakery worker and that he is suspected of “communicating with militant groups.”

Security forces have intensified a crackdown on suspects in recent weeks in the wake of the arrest of a would-be suicide bomber at Costa cafe in Beirut's Hamra area.

The North district had on Thursday and Friday witnessed a massive security mobilization involving checkpoints, patrols and raids after information was obtained about a possible pickup truck bombing against a military post in the region.