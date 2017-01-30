AUB President Criticizes Trump's Immigration Ban

The president of the American University of Beirut has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to indefinitely bar refugees from Syria and keep individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Fadlo Khuri, a dual Lebanese-American citizen, said in a statement released Monday that the AUB community has watched the fallout at America's airports with "growing concern" in the last 72 hours.

The university is one of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions in the Middle East.

Khuri says: "We find this action and its implications to be in conflict with the enduring values of liberty and justice for all, which the original framers of the U.S. constitution fought to protect."

Founded in 1866, AUB enrolls around 8,500 students from all over the world.

Trump on Friday signed an executive order suspending the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely -- and barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.