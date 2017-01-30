AUB President Criticizes Trump's Immigration Ban
The president of the American University of Beirut has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to indefinitely bar refugees from Syria and keep individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.
Fadlo Khuri, a dual Lebanese-American citizen, said in a statement released Monday that the AUB community has watched the fallout at America's airports with "growing concern" in the last 72 hours.
The university is one of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions in the Middle East.
Khuri says: "We find this action and its implications to be in conflict with the enduring values of liberty and justice for all, which the original framers of the U.S. constitution fought to protect."
Founded in 1866, AUB enrolls around 8,500 students from all over the world.
Trump on Friday signed an executive order suspending the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely -- and barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
khuri the andaburi needs to house a few refugee families at his home and at AUB to lead by example..
42 Other Islamic countries were not affected by it, only ones thus far known for radicalizing and harboring terrorists in large numbers. Lebanon on the other hand just sat there and took it from these ones that in fact enable extremist activities. Keep up the whining and Lebanon will be next on the list, given the brainwashing and control given by Iran. The left wing media in the US are nothing but babies who over-analyze everything. Obama did TONS of things out of line, yet not a peep from them, coincidence? Trump did the right thing, and will continue to do so, he's not bought by anyone.
Indeed Elemental.
The most populous Islamic countries - Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, Bangladesh and India have not been affected.
Instead of whining Lebanese should keep their mouth shut and count their blessings. It is being rumored the only reason Lebanon wasn't affected by the ban is because Trump's Lebanese aid (ex Lebanese Forces member) convinced him not to.
One thing Trump is sure of is - No matter what the mainstream media say about him or what he is doing - the Americans people don't give a peep about what they say - after all that how he got elected.
In any event.
Trump's goal of this presidential decree banning people from 7 Muslim countries has been achieved. His followers see him as having kept his word and did what he promised them to do during the campaign- put a ban on Muslims. Whether his ban will stick or be ruled back by the courts. Whether it achieves something or nothing with regards to stopping terrorists - all that does not matter for Trump. He can boast "I put a ban on Muslims as I have promised" to his masses, and they will continue to support him.