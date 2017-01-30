Foreign Ministry Slams Attempt on Palestinian Official's Life, Urges Arms Control

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned “the assassination attempt that the security official at Palestine's embassy, Brig. Gen. Ismail Sharrouf, faced in the city of Sidon” on Sunday.

The ministry “categorically rejects attacks on diplomats and officials who are part of foreign diplomatic missions in Lebanon,” it said in a statement.

The ministry and the Lebanese security forces are “keen on protecting them and preventing any harm or attack against them,” it added.

And as it rejected that “Lebanese territory be used for settling scores,” the Foreign Ministry stressed “the need to strictly implement the resolutions of the successive Lebanese governments on controlling and removing illegitimate and rampant arms inside and outside Palestinian camps in order to protect Lebanon's security and the camps' stability.”

Sharrouf was lightly injured on Sunday when his car came under a hail of bullets near the the central bank branch in Sidon.