5 Hurt in Lebanese-Syrian Knife Fight in Akkar
Five people, mostly Syrians, were injured when a personal dispute escalated into a knife fight between Lebanese and Syrian young men in the Akkar town of Mashha on Monday, state-run National News Agency reported.
Lebanese Red Cross ambulances transferred the wounded to hospitals in the region for treatment as security forces arrived on the scene and started working on restoring calm.
An investigation has been launched into the incident to unveil the circumstances, the agency added.
Comments 2
0031 January 2017, 01:12
Look at the Pasdaran Mowaten
Look at the Pasdaran Mowaten
He wants us to comment on a mundane knife fight, because he gets upset when we denounce his Hezbollah thugs engaging in fighting that involves heavy machine-gun and RPGs.