Young Syrian Couple Separated by Trump's Travel Ban

When Syrian law graduate Adel first saw the visa for the United States in his passport, he could hardly believe he would finally be joining his wife in New York.

"I kept wiping my eyes to make sure I wasn't dreaming," says Adel.

But Adel's life was turned upside down when U.S. President Donald Trump issued a 90-day ban on Friday on travelers from several countries including Syria.

"It was such a shock. I never thought it would be so hard to get a visa for the United States. I got it, but now it's not worth anything," says the 25-year-old from Damascus, whose name has been changed to protect his identity.

It took Adel a year of phone calls and five trips to the U.S. embassy in neighboring Lebanon to obtain the visa after his wife Lamia sent him an official invitation.

The U.S. embassy in Syria closed after the start of the nearly six-year war that has killed more than 310,000 people.

After receiving the visa two weeks ago, he was supposed to finally travel to reunite with her in the United States a year after their wedding in Syria.

Lamia, 22, lives in New York city by herself after her American father and Syrian mother separated.

- 'Nightmare' -

"I'm so confused. My feet were supposed to touch down in the land of my dreams in just days, but now I'm still here," says Adel.

Adel says he fell in love with the country by watching Hollywood films and hearing stories from relatives.

"Going to America is a dream for any young guy my age".

Adel says he follows the news avidly, hoping the order will be canceled, and speaks to Lamia every day.

"My wife is the other one who's depressed. A whole year of efforts and waiting, and now we won't even meet," he says.

"The distance between us has become enormous."

Trump faced fresh protests on Monday over his ban on travelers from seven Muslim majority countries entering the United States.

Besides Syria, the other countries included in the ban are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Trump says the measures, introduced just a week after he became president, will make America safe from "radical Islamic terrorists."

"I hope the decision will be suspended -- even if just for a day," says Adel. "I'll go that day however much it costs."

"I can't bear it here anymore. I had bigger hopes," he adds.

"I hope this nightmare will end soon."