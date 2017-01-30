White House 'Aware' of Iran Missile Test
The White House said Monday it was aware that Iran had recently carried out a missile test, but refrained from offering details or criticism.
"We are aware that Iran fired that missile. We are looking into the exact nature of it," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.
Earlier, Fox News -- citing unnamed U.S. officials -- reported that Tehran had carried out a ballistic missile test on Sunday.
Such a test could be in violation of U.N. resolutions and could pave the way for sanctions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also publicly confirmed the test and said the launching of a ballistic missile constitutes a "flagrant violation" of U.N. rules.
In a statement on his Facebook page, Netanyahu said he intended to "raise the renewal of sanctions against Iran in this context and in other contexts" in his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on February 15.
Both Trump and Netanyahu have strongly opposed a nuclear deal with Iran that saw Tehran curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
Any new sanctions would severely test the durability of the accord.
Yes and there will be more missile tests and upgrades, Iran can produce hundreds of missiles in less than a week.
Enough to fire thousands of rockets at U.S millitary bases around the Middle East and Israel.
@ Pasdaran Moustique
@ Pasdaran Moustique
Your Khameini ordering that missile test is a testament that Khamenei is more interested in alienating and ousting President Rouhani and his supporters - by making sure their signature achievement- Nuclear deal - gets scrapped, than he is interested in confronting either the US or Israel.
But you are either too dumb to see it, or too Takiah liar to admit it.
Give a gun to Iran, and it'll shoot itself in the foot. Jared and Ivanka will take care of the mullaz.
The buffoon is you trying to peddle bravado talk about threatening US or Israel with missiles, when each of them already have the capacity to annihilate your Iran at will if push comes to shove- while no amount of stupid Iranian missiles will endanger the existence of Israel or US. This is something that your Iranian Mullahs are well aware of- hence why they always bark against US and Israel, but never dare to bite. Besides the Mullahs are not busy fighting Israelis or Americans to threaten either of them, quite the opposite- the Americans and Israelis are helping the Iranians in Iraq and in Syria. That's why the only intended victim of this missile test is Rouhani and his Nuclear deal that made him a pop hero threatening Khamenei popularity.
With the Anti-Iranian hawks ruling the Whitehouse the Iranian Mullahs are scrambling to take hands on the helm of power over Iran in order not to be seen weak in confronting Trump in the eyes of the Iranian people.
That missile test is intended to provoke Trump into reinstating the sanctions which would lead to scrapping the Nuclear deal, and with that the ousting of Rouhana.
So with that convenient Iranian missile test.
1 - Trump get to scrap the Iranian deal as he promised- that's a win.
2 - Netanyahu get to see the Iranian deal scrapped as he has been campaigning to do - that's a win.
3- Khamenei who never liked President Rouhani progressive agenda and opening up Iran and interacting with the western world will get - through scrapping the Iranian deal & ensued sanctions - to shut it down and get his forceful grip on Iran back - that's a win.
President Trump & Netanyahu meeting was about finding an excuse to scrap the Nuclear deal- one that they could frame it as in line with UN resolution - so that other countries wouldn't object to the scrap.
It turned out they didn't have to worry about that - Khamenei was more than willing to provide them with the proper excuse.
An Iranian missile test against UN Resolution. As excuses go, it doesn't get sweeter than that.
Trump and Netanyahu are most thankful for Khamenei and Khamenei reply "You are welcome".
