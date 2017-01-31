Report: Aoun-Hariri Relations Firm in Spite of Election Law Debate

Relations between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri are firm and have not been affected by the ongoing debate over a new election law for the upcoming parliamentary polls, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Sources close to al-Mustaqbal party expressed astonishment at reports claiming that relations between the two men have chilled lately over the thorny issue of agreeing on an election law that will govern polls.

“These reports are absolutely untrue. Relations between the two men are excellent,” stressed the sources.

“President Aoun has said his word as for rejecting the 1960 law and we respect his position, mainly that we also agree with him in that regard,” added the source.

As for reports criticizing the latest four-party meetings and describing them as a “waste of time,” the sources said: “On the contrary. The committee is having serious discussions. There are a number of ideas, projects and amendments being suggested by the parties. We support the committee's endeavors and hope it succeeds at finalizing a new election law soon.”

“The four-party committee incorporates parties represented in the government,” they added “it discusses ideas and formats. Presumably when it reaches and agrees on a common format, it will raise the bill to the parliament for discussion.”

Political parties are bickering over amending the current 1960 majoritarian election law which divides seats among the different religious sects.

Four-party meetings were held earlier this week between representatives of Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the FPM.

The parties had reported major progress after their last meeting on Friday.

Reports have said that odds are in favor of an amended version of a hybrid election law under which 64 MPs would be elected under the proportional representation system, and 64 MPs under the winner-takes-all system.

However, some parties including the Kataeb, Progressive Socialist Party and the Marada Movement reject the proposal.