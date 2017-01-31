Report: Gemayel Will Expand Meetings with Officials over Election Law

The latest meeting between the Democratic Gathering bloc and the Kataeb party, is but a message from MP Walid Jumblat highlighting the need to involve all political parties in the efforts to find a proper election law format for the upcoming parliamentary polls, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

A prominent Kataeb source told the daily, the visit paid by a delegation from Jumblat's bloc to the Kataeb headquarters in al-Saifi “constitutes a clear message from Jumblat to all parties concerned of the need to involve everyone in the search for the right format for the election law.”

In that regard, Head of the Kataeb party MP Sami Gemayel, is planning to expand his moves where party delegations will hold talks with political and sectarian leaders about the law for the parliamentary polls, the daily said.

Gemeyal is in the process of putting the final touches on a consultative mechanism to discuss a draft law, which he will suggest to related parties in the next few days, it added.

According to the daily, the proposal combines respect for the constitutional positions, particularly the presidency, and the expansion of political participation in drafting the law.

Political parties are bickering over amending the current 1960 majoritarian election law which divides seats among the different religious sects.

Four-party meetings were held earlier this week between representatives of Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the FPM.

Representatives from the Kataeb, PSP and Marada Movement were not invited to the talks.