Vehicles Vandalized in Akkar

Unknown assailants vandalized a number of vehicles overnight in the Akkar town of Berqayel, the state-run National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Assailants torched a Renault Rapid vehicle that belongs to al-Sheikh Establishment for Import and Export, and smashed down the glass of three other cars, NNA added.

Security forces arrived at the scene and investigations were opened into the incident, added NNA.

A member of Ismail family, who owns the three vandalized cars, refused to lob accusations, clarifying that he has no personal disputes with anyone.