Abou Faour Says Future Election Law Must Abide by Taef Accord

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 January 2017, 12:42
W460

A Democratic Gathering delegation held talks on Tuesday with ex-PM Najib Miqati where discussions touched on the controversial parliamentary election law that will govern the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, former Minister Wael Abou Faour said: “There is a constitutional contract, which is the Taef Agreement--and it is binding for all the Lebanese. It had cost a lot of sacrifices, losses, bloodshed, and wounds that we have all shared as Lebanese. If anyone wishes to overthrow the Taef (accord), let them say it frankly.”

“We want to follow the path of Taef; the election law is all about Taef and its mechanism is clear," he added.

For his part, Miqati underlined keenness on reaching an election law that complies with Taef Agreement.

He also called for the establishment of a Senate.

Thumb terrorist 31 January 2017, 14:54

Will Naharnet mention the arrest of Lebanese citizen Hassan Saad who criticized on FB Aoun, Berry, Hariri and the others whom he (accurately) described as "thieves" among other things and "sons of Bashar al Assad"?

Reply
Missing 3asfooriyeh 31 January 2017, 20:14

post link of story

Reply
Thumb terrorist 31 January 2017, 21:41

I read it yesterday elsewhere, but where!? I memorized his name Hassan Saad.


Thumb terrorist 31 January 2017, 21:46

By typing his name on google I found this in French. But the one I read was in Arabic but can't remember which news outlet it was

https://www.lorientlejour.com/article/1032352/un-jeune-homme-arrete-pour-sen-etre-pris-a-aoun-berry-et-hariri-sur-facebook.html


Thumb chrisrushlau 31 January 2017, 17:39

If the Christians are not a minority, why do they need Article 24's set-aside of half of Parliamentary seats? Okay, we agree they're the minority. Next point: they threaten to destroy the state if their privilege is tampered with.
So does this explain Lebanon as a failed state? It also explains how Hezbullah was able to expel Israeli forces in 2006: it represents the actual public. Why not put that into writing, get rid of Article 24's set-aside and especially this unwritten agreement that you cannot sign therefore?

Reply