Abou Faour Says Future Election Law Must Abide by Taef Accord

A Democratic Gathering delegation held talks on Tuesday with ex-PM Najib Miqati where discussions touched on the controversial parliamentary election law that will govern the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, former Minister Wael Abou Faour said: “There is a constitutional contract, which is the Taef Agreement--and it is binding for all the Lebanese. It had cost a lot of sacrifices, losses, bloodshed, and wounds that we have all shared as Lebanese. If anyone wishes to overthrow the Taef (accord), let them say it frankly.”

“We want to follow the path of Taef; the election law is all about Taef and its mechanism is clear," he added.

For his part, Miqati underlined keenness on reaching an election law that complies with Taef Agreement.

He also called for the establishment of a Senate.