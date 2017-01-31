Aoun Promises Electricity, Water and Oil Projects, Administrative and Military Appointments

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday pledged to eliminate all the obstacles that are impeding the implementation of long-awaited projects to improve the electricity, water and oil sectors in Lebanon, while promising that administrative decentralization will also be launched soon.

“The oil and gas blocks that have been demarcated will be tendered with all due transparency and openness and the revenues will be put in a sovereign fund,” Aoun told a delegation from the Press Syndicate.

“All administrative, military, security and diplomatic sectors will witness appointments, which are now being mulled while taking productivity into consideration,” the president added.

“The obstacles that were put in the past in the path of electricity and water projects will be resolved in order to provide the Lebanese with water and electricity as soon as possible,” Aoun vowed.

He added: “The new parliament will discuss administrative decentralization and a specialized committee will be formed to achieve it.”

Turning to the issue of parliamentary elections, Aoun stressed that the polls must be held on time “under a new law that enjoys the consensus of the Lebanese and that would relect the true political weight of each group.”

“I personally support a law based on proportional representation and I want representation to be correct and fair,” the president added.

“Eighty-seven percent of the Lebanese want the elections to be held under a new law and I cannot overlook this desire,” Aoun went on to say.