Gemayel: Aoun, Berri, Hariri and Heads of Parliamentary Blocs Must Hold Emergency Electoral Law Talks

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel on Tuesday suggested a closed-door meeting at the Baabda Palace aimed at agreeing on a new electoral law.

“We put this initiative at the president's disposal and we hope it will receive acceptance. We call for holding an emergency closed-door meeting in Baabda under the chairmanship of President Michel Aoun and in the presence of Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and the heads of the parliamentary blocs to conduct in-depth and extensive discussions,” Gemayel said after talks with the head of the Maronite League.

“We either reach an agreement or else we head to parliament to vote on a new law,” Gemayel added.

He also warned against drafting a law that would be tailored to fit the interests of certain political parties.

“All the laws that had been tailored to fit the interests of some parties led to revolutions. We all remember the law that was drafted in 1957 and led to the 1958 revolution, the 2000 law that was drafted to undermine ex-PM Rafik Hariri's representation and led to a revolution in Beirut, and the 2005 law that was drafted to undermine correct representation and eventually led to a revolution in the elections,” Gemayel reminisced.