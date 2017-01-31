Change and Reform: We Want to Restore Our Rights and We're Open to Any Electoral Law Conforming with Taef

Change and Reform: We Want to Restore Our Rights and We're Open to Any Electoral Law Conforming with Taefإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Change and Reform parliamentary bloc on Tuesday reiterated its rejection of the 1960 electoral law while noting that it is “open” to any electoral law that conforms with the 1989 Taef Accord.
“All what we have been saying is that we do not want the 1960 law because it contradicts with the Document of National Accord (Taef Accord) which stipulates clear standards and call for correct and effective representation and coexistence,” said the bloc in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.
“We do not have any complexes, guilt or embarrassment and we are seeking to restore our rights under any electoral law while being keen on our partners in the country,” the bloc added.
“We are open to any law that conforms with the Document of National Accord, which means that it must be based on unified standards instead of being tailored to fit a certain party,” Change and Reform said.
After a four-party meeting gathering the Free Patriotic Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement, Hizbullah and AMAL Movement, the parties announced that major progress had been made towards agreeing on a so-called hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems.
However, the Progressive Socialist Party is still insisting on rejecting proportional representation in any law and on Tuesday the PSP announced that it “categorically rejects all the formats that are being proposed for the electoral law.”
The PSP argues that proportional representation would “marginalize” the minority Druze community whose presence is concentrated in the Chouf and Aley districts.
but they are participating in a 4 way meeting in support of "so-called hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems."
Supporting a law that mixes proportional and winner takes all law shows their consistency and credibility when they call for "unified" standards.
