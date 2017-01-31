Terror Suspect Involved in Ksara Bombing Held in Zahle

A terror suspect involved in the August 2016 bombing in the Bekaa area of Ksara was arrested Tuesday in the Bekaa region of Zahle, state-run National News Agency reported.

“M. H., who hails from the town of Saadnayel, was arrested by the Internal Security Forces in Zahle,” NNA said.

The agency said the man is accused of “acts of terror, including the Ksara bombing, and was wanted on multiple arrest warrants related to terror offenses.”

The bombing killed an elderly Syrian woman and wounded around ten people. Officials said the blast was targeted against buses transporting AMAL Movement supporters.