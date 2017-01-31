PSP Flatly Rejects Proposed Electoral Law as Talks Return to Square One

The Progressive Socialist Party on Tuesday said it categorically rejects a hybrid electoral law proposed by Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil and all other proposals that contain proportional representation, as media reports said consultations regarding the electoral law “have returned to square one.”

“We're here to inform Prime Minister (Saad) Hariri of our categorical rejection of all the formats that are being proposed for the electoral law,” MP and ex-minister Wael Abu Faour said after arriving at the Grand Serail with a Democratic Gathering delegation.

After the meeting, delegation member and Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh described the talks with Hariri as “excellent,” noting that the conferees agreed that all discussions regarding the electoral law must conform with the 1989 Taef Accord.

“That's why we didn't focus on technicalities but rather on the general political framework of the draft laws, which must ensure the rights of all parties,” Hamadeh added.

“We openly declare that we support the full rights of Christians, but we are not insignificant and no one can infringe on our rights,” the minister stressed.

He reminded that the Taef Accord stipulates “the formation of a national commission for the abolition of political sectarianism, the creation of a senate and the re-demarcation of governorates prior to the organization of the first (post-war) parliamentary elections, without mentioning proportional representation.”

“We are showing openness and we'll continue our visits in search of a law that relieves everyone,” Hamadeh added, stressing that the PSP “will not accept to be eliminated.”

“This will not happen,” he underlined.

Asked about the Free Patriotic Movement's remarks that “keeping the 1960 law is a coup against the Taef Accord,” Hamadeh said the PSP does not want to start an exchange of tirades with any party or with President Michel Aoun.

He however noted that the FPM was behind “the tense remarks about taking to the streets and imposing certain electoral laws.”

“We want them to be relieved and to take their full rights, but we won't allow anyone to usurp our rights,” Hamadeh emphasized.

The Democratic Gathering delegation had earlier on Tuesday held talks with ex-PM Najib Miqati.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abu Faour said: “There is a constitutional contract, which is the Taef Agreement, and it is binding for all the Lebanese. It had cost a lot of sacrifices, losses, bloodshed, and wounds that we have all shared as Lebanese. If anyone wishes to overthrow the Taef (accord), let them say it frankly.”

“We want to follow the path of Taef; the election law is all about Taef and its mechanism is clear," he added.

For his part, Miqati underlined keenness on reaching an election law that complies with Taef Agreement.

He also called for the establishment of a senate.