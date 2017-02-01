Report: Nasrallah to Deliver Speech on Election Law

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to make a “pivotal” statement in the next few days as for the controversial election law for the upcoming parliamentary elections, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Everybody is anxious to hear the stance of Nasrallah, which he might declare in the next few days, said the daily.

They are counting that he takes a pivotal position about the future of the electoral law, based on an earlier stance he made a few weeks ago when he said a law fully based on proportional representation is a compulsory passage towards building the State.

According to the daily, many speculations arise as for Nasrallah’s position. He might either reaffirm commitment to proportional representation based on large constituencies, or voice calls to return back to a law project of ex-PM Najib Miqati or even reject staging the elections in the first place.