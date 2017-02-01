Cabinet Convenes at Grand Serail, Electoral Law not on Agenda

Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at the Grand Serail where discussions tackled several items on the agenda, amid reports saying the controversial electoral law was not the focus of discussions.

“The cabinet approved all the items on the agenda,” said Information Minister Melhem Riachi after the meeting.

“Hariri stressed the necessity to put into implementation a waste management plan that has been set earlier to address the trash management crisis,” he added.

“The ministerial committee tasked with handling the file will meet. We won't permit that Lebanon drowns in trash again,” he stressed.

Hariri commenced the session, he said: “When the government pledged in its ministerial statement on the priority to stage the elections, it did not separate between this end and the efforts to find a new election law.”

“Differences in points of view do not necessarily mean that we have reached a dead end, but is evidence of wellness and workshops must continue,” said Hariri, assuring that efforts seek to reach an electoral law that raises no fears for any political party or sect.

Before the meeting began, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said the “cabinet will tackle items that have to do with the ministries.”

Health Minister Marwan Hamadeh commented on the controversial talks as for an election law, he said: “The electoral format that has been circulating is over now. The search will continue until a new format is found.”

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq assured that the cabinet discussions today will not tackle the election law, saying it is likely to be discussed next week at the Baabda Palace.

For his part, State Minister for Parliament Affairs, Ali Qansou also commented on the debate over an election law, saying he “supports considering Lebanon as one electoral district on the basis of proportionality.”

Assuring the deliberations will continue until a new law is found, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said: “Discussions have not returned back to square one,” as claimed by media reports, “discussions are continuing.”

Separately, in parallel with the cabinet meeting, women demonstrators rallied in Riad al-Solh square demanding that the cabinet look into increasing the participation of women in political life.

The campaigners demanded that women be given 30 per cent quota in politics.

“No parliamentary elections without a 30% quota for women. We must be involved in the ongoing consultations over an election law too,” a campaigner said.

She said the lawmakers are requested to preserve the right of women and help them reach senior positions.