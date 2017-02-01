Geagea Assures, No Intentions to Manipulate Taef Accord

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea stressed on Wednesday that no one is trying to manipulate the Taef accord, assuring that efforts exerted are merely focusing on finding a new election law, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Geagea expressed astonishment at the “latest talk about the Taef Accord. We like to remind that we were the first to pay the price, and will not accept any tampering with Taef.

“But it is worth noting that no one has such an intention. There are strenuous efforts to reach a new electoral law which in turn would reinstate the Taef Accord further,” said Geagea during a celebration in Maarab.

He called upon all political parties to focus on approving a new electoral law to regulate political work in Lebanon, considering that the “hybrid law is the only one that would bring all parties together midway.”

He pointed out that the majority neither agreed on the full proportionality nor on full majority, adding accordingly, the hybrid law has been the least rejected among all suggested drafts.

Geagea underscored that they are open to any suggestion that improves representation, just as the hybrid law does, and acquires the agreement of all parties provided that this suggestion be on the table within few days as it is due time to agree on a new electoral law.