Lavrov Calls for Syria's Return to Arab League

Lavrov Calls for Syria's Return to Arab Leagueإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Wednesday for Syria's return to the Arab League, saying its membership would allow the organization to help find a political solution to the country's conflict.
"The League could play a more important, more effective role if the Syrian government was part of the organization," Lavrov, whose country is a key ally of the Damascus regime and also a broker in peace efforts, told a press conference in the Emirati capital.
He said Syria was a "legitimate" member of the United Nations and yet "cannot take part in discussions inside the Arab League."
"This does not help our joint (peace) efforts," said Lavrov.
But Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaking at the same press conference, ruled out an early return of Syria to the Cairo-based organization.
Any decision was up to the League's 21 other members, he said, adding that the issue was not on the current agenda and would only be raised when "a political settlement" was in sight for Syria's almost six-year-old civil war.
The Arab League suspended Syria's membership at the end of 2011 following months of brutal repression of anti-regime demonstrations and an opposition movement supported by Gulf monarchies.
Turning to new U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal of establishing safe zones for refugees in Syria and Yemen, another war-torn Arab nation, Lavrov expressed skepticism.
"The Trump administration still has to work out a concrete approach. The idea of safe zones was studied at the onset of the Syrian crisis, something that would reproduce the sad experience of Libya," he said.
"Everyone understood this when Libya was destroyed," the Russian foreign minister said.
But Lavrov said he remained convinced that Russia could "re-establish a complete and regular dialogue with the United States to lead to pragmatic results towards settling the situation in Syria, Libya and Yemen."
He said such cooperation would "not be dictated by the ideology of democratization for example," referring to the role of past U.S. administrations in the overthrow of dictators such as Iraq's Saddam Hussein and Moammar Gadhafi in Libya.
It's the league who should be asking to join Syria, the last real Arab country. Until this happens, they will just be a gathering of old oily farts.
hi-la-ri-ou-S!
"Syria, the last Arab country"
the 'Arab" country that invited every iranian shia, pakistani shia, afghani shia into its territory?
what a retard.
@ Pasdaran Mowaten
When we want an Iranian opinion on what to do with Syrian regime gov, we will ask for your Iranian opinion.
Now please refrain from budding your nose in internal Arab affairs...after all you don't see us budding our nose in your internal Iranian affairs or trying to define you, your Hezbos, your Ansaroullah, your Syrian Hezbollah, your Iraqi Hezbollah brigades, as half Iranians or "not real" Iranians...so as much as we respect your camps "Iranian" identity, have the decency of respecting Arab identity.
You wouldnt know the Arab identity if it slapped you across the face anonyme, stop pretending and stop trying to fart higher than your nose. As I told you below, southern and I will always be a million times truer Arabs than you, your hasbara friends, western slaves and oily kings.
@ Pasdaran Mowaten
I guess you expect us to take your Iranian Takiah word for it that you are a true Arab not Iranian LOL.
I don't know who you think you're referring to when you say "us" but I certainly don't care what you think anonymeTEXASUSA, if you think I need a nobody POS like you to vouch for my identity you're gravely mistaken.
once Assad refered to some Arab leaders as the GCC ones and the Egyptian without including the Lebanese the Algerian or the Iraqi ... but dump people like you only can see what's under their noses.. Get it!!?, stupid
as half-men, like you btw.
'Pity Of You' Southern......
Eagle, could you remind the Iranian that he'll be caught !?
an here we have the boring eagledown who comes to rescue his boyfriend the dumb of the forum, @terro.
Look at the Takiah lying Hypocrite Hezbos like Southern.
They have "طوشونا " with singing praises of Arabism, and passing themselves as more Arabs than Arabs.
But now that Arabs are at odds with Iran, they showed their true Iranian colors.
No, now that wannabee arabs who turned on arab countries and destroyed them (iraq, libya, syria), think there can be an Arab league without its most important founder
Southern and I will always be a million times truer Arabs than you, your hasbara friends, western slaves and oily kings.
it's just great to see the heretic seething with hatred.
Mowaten,
How much do I owe you for the coffee, Snapple and lotery ticket? I already paid for the gas with my card.
"Southern and I will always be a million times truer Arabs than you"
try say that again after you sober up from your captagon.
lol @mowateh, dont take yourself too seriously, nobody does.
Voice on PA system at Jaafari's Gas Station, Detroit Michigan:
" Could mowaten please report to gas pump number 5, a customer needs his windshield cleaned"
hahaha
hi-la-ri-ou-S!
(Voice on PA system @ Safeway Supermarket, Dearborn, Michigan USA)
" mowaten, mowaten, Vomit on Aisle 3: Clean Up Required"
what knee slapping humor you have at the hasbara office! must be so much fun working there!
of course i sing and praise arabism, but not to puppets & half-men leaders who are slave to america and zionism... try to be a little more intelligent and not completely dumb like @terro
@ Pasdaran Southern
When we want an Iranian opinion on what to do with Syrian regime gov, we will ask for your Iranian opinion.
Now please refrain from budding your nose in internal Arab affairs...after all you don't see us budding our nose in your internal Iranian affairs or trying to define you, your Hezbos, your Ansaroullah, your Syrian Hezbollah, your Iraqi Hezbollah brigades, as half Iranians or "not real" Iranians...so as much as we respect your camps "Iranian" identity, have the decency of respecting Arab identity.
@ Pasdaran Southern
When we want an Iranian opinion on what to do with Syrian regime gov, we will ask for your Iranian opinion.
Now please refrain from budding your nose in internal Arab affairs...after all you don't see us budding our nose in your internal Iranian affairs or trying to define you, your Hezbos, your Ansaroullah, your Syrian Hezbollah, your Iraqi Hezbollah brigades, as half Iranians or "not real" Iranians...so as much as we respect your camps "Iranian" identity, have the decency of respecting Arab identity.
Look at that. Very funny
Iranian Hezbos want to define Arabism now and give "Arabism" certificates according to their Iranian point of view.
فضيحة.. هكذا يخفي جيش الأسد وجود "حزب الله" في صفوفه!
وكان المذيع المذكور بصدد تصوير لقطة حربية على أنها من "إنجازات" جيش النظام السوري، إلا أن المنفذ الحقيقي لها، هو عناصر ميليشيا "حزب الله" اللبناني، مما اضطره لقطع التصوير عندما ظهر الصوت عبر اللاسلكي باللهجة اللبنانية التي ستكشف "الفبركة" فيسارع المذيع إلى قطع المشهد بالقول "كات" أي قطع، ثم يشرح للمتحدث عبر اللاسلكي أنه عليه أن ينطق كلامه باللهجة السورية أو الفصحى.
http://www.alarabiya.net/ar/arab-and-world/syria/2017/02/01/فضيحة-هكذا-يخفي-جيش-الأسد-وجود-حزب-الله-في-صفوفه-.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Gvl0c9hS48
dahieh film productions;)
@ Ex-fpm
That's the majority Sunni Syrian Army they like to sing to us al...hahhh.
instead of the syrian arab army they should be called the iranian shia army.
loool
and @gigamoron was just saying the other day 90% of his syrian army were sunnis;)