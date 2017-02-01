Kataeb, Geagea Discuss Possible 'Improvements' to Proposed Hybrid Law

A Kataeb Party delegation held talks Wednesday in Maarab with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

The delegation comprised ex-minister Alain Hakim, politburo member Albert Kostanian and former secretary-general Michel Khoury.

“We discussed the proposed (electoral) law and the possibility of introducing amendments to it in order to improve parliamentary representation,” Hakim said after the meeting, referring to a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems.

The proposed law was recently discussed in four-party meetings between the Free Patriotic Movement, al-Mustaqbal Movement, Hizbullah and AMAL Movement. It was reportedly proposed by FPM chief Jebran Bassil.

Asked whether Kataeb would endorse the draft law should the demanded improvements be incorporated, Hakim said: “Today we have a vision and a lot of remarks that we have put at the disposal of the LF's leader and the president, and we support amending and improving this law.”

“There are a lot of points of contention regarding the hybrid law but we're open to reaching a law that allows better representation and pluralism,” Hakim added.

The main political parties are discussing several formats of the so-called hybrid law but the Progressive Socialist Party has raised the alarm over the representation of the minority Druze community, warning that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” Druze in the political system.