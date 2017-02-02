Arslan Defends Four-Party Panel: Taken on too Much Responsibility

Minister of the Displaced Talal Arslan defended the four-party committee studying drafts for a new electoral law and said it “was given more than it can handle,” as he assured that its main task is to study drafts that will be submitted to the cabinet or parliament, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

“The four-party committee has carried more than it can handle. It is not qualified to take a final decision because its mission is limited to drafting laws in consultation with everyone. The draft laws will eventually be submitted to the cabinet or parliament (for approval),” he told the daily in an interview.

Hizbullah, al-Mustaqbal, Free Patriotic Movement and AMAL Movement are holding meetings aimed at agreeing on a new electoral law before the expiry of the deadlines.

The parties are discussing several formats of the so-called hybrid law but the Progressive Socialist Party has raised the alarm over the representation of the minority Druze community, warning that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” Druze in the political system.

Referring to President Michel Aoun, PM Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri, Arslan added: “The three presidents insist on the need to reach a new law and not to return back to the 1960 law. This is an accomplishment in itself,” he added.