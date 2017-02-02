Four-Party Panel Steps Up Election Law Efforts before Deadline

After the four-party panel failed to garner consensus over a hybrid-law that combines proportional representation system with the winner-takes-all system, the committee will intensify its meetings to find a new format before February 21, when electoral bodies are requested to begin preparations, An Nahar daily reported on Thursday.

Sources from the panel, told the daily: “The committee is in front of 10 decisive days during which meetings and discussions will be intensified at all levels in order to agree on a new format before February 21.”

The four-party panel included representatives from the AMAL Movement, Hizbullah, al-Mustaqbal and the Free Patriotic Movement.

The main political parties are discussing several formats of the so-called hybrid law but the Progressive Socialist Party has raised the alarm over the representation of the minority Druze community, warning that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” Druze in the political system.

They discussed a law which was reportedly proposed by FPM chief Jebran Bassil.

The committee will discuss new formats with amendments to the hybrid-law, reports said.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate. The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.