Aoun: Constitution Won't Be Violated During my Term

President Michel Aoun emphasized on Thursday that he will not accept any violations against the constitution during his term, and assured that he is keen on the Lebanese' rights.

“During my term, I will not allow violations against the constitution or ignorance against the Lebanese' will for change,” said Aoun in a meeting with Lebanon's Ambassadors.

“I will use my constitutional powers to preserve the rights of the Lebanese people, their aspirations and hopes,” he added.

Aoun was criticized lately for a stance he made over the debate on an election law for the parliamentary elections.

He said that if had to choose between extending the parliament’s term or vacuum, he would choose vacuum.

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat slammed threats about vacuum, without naming Aoun, at the parliament as “unconstitutional.”