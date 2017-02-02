Aoun: Constitution Won't Be Violated During my Term

Aoun: Constitution Won't Be Violated During my Termإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun emphasized on Thursday that he will not accept any violations against the constitution during his term, and assured that he is keen on the Lebanese' rights.
“During my term, I will not allow violations against the constitution or ignorance against the Lebanese' will for change,” said Aoun in a meeting with Lebanon's Ambassadors.
“I will use my constitutional powers to preserve the rights of the Lebanese people, their aspirations and hopes,” he added.
Aoun was criticized lately for a stance he made over the debate on an election law for the parliamentary elections.
He said that if had to choose between extending the parliament’s term or vacuum, he would choose vacuum.
Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat slammed threats about vacuum, without naming Aoun, at the parliament as “unconstitutional.”
If I have not said it before I would like to say it now: I respect general aoun who is now president; I just do.
Aoun specifically mentioned Article 24, which gives the President unilateral power to amend the Constitution, saying, "This is the foundation of peace and legitimacy in my Lebanon, and I will defend it to the death of the last Lebanese." Actually, Article 24 reserves half of the seats in Parliament to what the text refers to as "Christians". There is a sort of joke: if you were accused of being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?
What does the constitution say about a sect and one sect only carrying arms, forming a militia, and declaring it has an army. Nothing right? I thought so....
re-read the taef agreement and you'll stop posting stupidities like that. you support taef, right?
I support any and all unwritten agreements, especially those agreed to behind closed doors. Getting everybody to agree is such a lot of work, and I find it is hardly ever worth it. Signed, King Salman, Patriarch al Rahi.
Mr Aoun, you're the living proof of the violation of our constitution! You're illegitimate, so are the MPs and the government.
How can this Fouthian talk about the constitution when the minister of women's affairs in his government is a man. What about women's rights? Why has he not punished Mr. Bassil for his inappropriate behavior when he degraded Lebanon's top female diplomat in New York?
This country will never be put on the right track towards real democracy unless a young,beautiful and educated Lebanese woman is put at the helm.
Bombon!!! I missed that shameful episode involving our New York diplomate. But what you say doesn't surprise me at all. I do remember the vid one of our friends posted showing how Basil talked about his wife in front of the cameras. A very pimpish attitude. Women need to rise up, especially because they represent over 50% of the Lebanese population. Yes, wars tend to be taught by 'men'. So is the post war Terrorist militia. Did anyone forget what Nick Fattoush did to the poor lady he slapped? Sweetie pie, you need to mobilize the girls on the one, women aren't objects.not only women a're often brighter than men, they're mentality stronger. They can endure much more pain than us. Maybe it's their flaw, if they were less resistant and resilient the world would be totally different today. Let me know when you'll decide to march on Beirut, the good guys here (those who reject violence, chadors and niqabs) will have your back.
The constitution is being violated every minute of every day since you became president. The new election law is being discussed in mafia like style behind closed doors and in secret locations by the ruling political mafia instead of openly by the people's representatives under the auspices of the parliament.
You want to follow and protect the constitution then rein in your son-in-law and his mafioso style political practices. Call for the people's representatives to immediately meet in parliament and to publicly debate the new election law.
Until you do so, everything you say is just empty pep talk.... not unusual for someone with your past.
