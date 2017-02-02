Democratic Gathering Delegation Meets Franjieh

A Democratic Gathering bloc delegation held talks on Thursday with Marada Movement chief MP Suleiman Franjieh where talks focused on an electoral law for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

After the meeting, Franjieh lashed out at President Michel Aoun without naming him, he said: “A political party came into power under the banner of empowering itself at the expense of others.”

He said he supports electoral laws that provide just representation for all political parties without excluding any.

“We simply support any just law, not complicated laws similar to the one suggested recently,” Franjieh told reporters, referring to a hybrid law proposed lately by the main political parties.

“Coordination between Marada and the PSP has been ongoing for over a year now. Today we support them because they are facing a war of elimination under the banner of 'Christians rights'.”

The MP pointed out that he does not reject the 1960 law but “supports laws that serve justice for all. I don't back complicated laws," he said.

For his part, former minister Akram Shehayyeb said: “We are open to all suggestions outside the framework of settlements.

“What we have seen lately is very dangerous,” he said.

The main political parties are discussing several formats of the so-called hybrid law but the Progressive Socialist Party has raised the alarm over the representation of the minority Druze community, warning that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” Druze in the political system.