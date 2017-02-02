Jreissati Sends Memo to Syria Demanding Extradition of al-Hashem's Killer

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati on Thursday sent a memo to his Syrian counterpart, demanding the extradition of a Syrian national accused of killing Lebanese citizen Majid al-Hashem.

Lebanon's National News Agency said Jreissati had telephoned Syrian Justice Minister Najm Ahmed on Wednesday regarding “the extradition of Syrian national Khaled Radwan Slim, who is accused of committing abductions and robberies and of murdering Lebanese citizen Majid Jerjes Raji, who is known as Majid al-Hashem.”

Jreissati demanded that Slim be “handed over through the administrative procedures, knowing that an extradition file had been submitted by the competent Lebanese authorities in line with the agreement signed between Lebanon and Syria,” NNA said.

“Jreissati sent a memo to his Syrian counterpart on Thursday as requested by the Syrian justice minister during the phone call,” the agency added.

Slim had been arrested by Syrian authorities last Thursday after fleeing Lebanon to the neighboring country.

After two days of search operations, the dead body of al-Hashem, 61, had been found buried in sand at a stone factory in the Jbeil town of Akoura.

Several of the stone factory's Syrian workers have been detained on charges of involvement in al-Hashem's kidnap and murder.