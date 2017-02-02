Mustaqbal Urges Unified Standards in Electoral Law, Respect for Coexistence

Al-Mustaqbal Movement stressed Thursday that any electoral law should be based on unified standards in the distribution of seats and electoral to districts.

“Al-Mustaqbal Movement will be fully ready to take part in the parliamentary elections on any dates set by the Lebanese government and according to any law that receives consensus and the parliament's approval,” Mustaqbal's political bureau said in a statement issued after a periodic meeting.

It called on the political forces to avoid “selective standards” and to endorse “political mechanisms and electoral districts that conform with the requirements of coexistence among the Lebanese.”

While Mustaqbal has rejected that the electoral law be fully based on proportional representation, arguing that Hizbullah's weapons would prevents serious competition in the party's strongholds, the Democratic Gathering led by MP Walid Jumblat has totally rejected proportional representation, even within a hybrid law, warning that it would “marginalize” the minority Druze community.

Hizbullah, Mustaqbal, the Free Patriotic Movement, AMAL Movement and the Lebanese Forces are meanwhile discussing several formats of a so-called hybrid electoral law that mixes proportional representation with the winner-takes-all system.