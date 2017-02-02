Justice Minister Orders Probe into Suspected Corruption at Casino du Liban

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati, who is close to President Michel Aoun, on Thursday ordered a probe into suspected corruption at Casino du Liban.

In a memo to State Prosecutor Samir Hammoud, Jreissati demanded “conducting the necessary investigations into the Casino du Liban file, especially regarding the allowances of the chairman and the board members, the diesel issue, the number of employees and contract workers, the Casino's failure to honor its obligations towards the Lebanese state, the car parking, and anything else unveiled by the probe.”

President Aoun has pledged that “corruption will be eradicated” during his presidential tenure.