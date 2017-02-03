Report: Kataeb, Mustaqbal Discuss Ties, New Electoral Law Format

A meeting between a Kataeb Party delegation and al-Mustaqbal Movement official at the Grand Serail on Thursday, came as part of a series of meetings held by Kataeb with officials to tackle the controversial electoral law.

The meeting comes in light of talks that a new electoral law format has surfaced and will be put for discussion, after the failure of a hybrid law proposal that was reportedly suggested by Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

The delegation comprised of Kataeb chief adviser Michel Khoury and politburo member Albert Kostanian held talks PM Saad Hariri's aide, Nader Hariri, said al-Joumhouria daily on Friday.

A closed meeting was first held between Khoury and Hariri where discussions focused on the ties between the two parties, added the daily.

Talks have later focused on the election law that will govern the upcoming polls.

Hariri informed the delegation that a new format for the electoral law has been put for discussion. He said the format is based on a hybrid electoral law where 75 MPs would be elected under the winner-takes-all system in districts, while 53 MPs would be elected under a proportional representation system.

Reports have said the law was suggested by Hizbullah party.

The Kataeb Party had earlier (Wednesday) held talks with the Lebanese Forces chief Samir Gegaea. Talks have focused on the bilateral relations between the two parties and the electoral law.

The main political parties are discussing several formats of the so-called hybrid law but the Progressive Socialist Party has raised the alarm over the representation of the minority Druze community, warning that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” Druze in the political system.