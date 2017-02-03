Saudi Soldier Dies from Mine Blast on Yemen Border

A Saudi soldier has died from injuries sustained in a land mine blast on the border with Yemen, where the kingdom leads a coalition fighting rebels.

The border guards corporal died in hospital after the explosion in Jazan province, the interior ministry said late on Thursday.

At least 114 Saudis have died along the frontier since the coalition launched its intervention in Yemen almost two years ago, most of them in firefights or rocket strikes by the rebels.

The coalition has previously said the Huthi Shiite rebels have laid mines along the border.

Human Rights Watch said in September that the use of anti-vehicle and other mines by the rebels and their allies in Yemen's third city Taez had caused "numerous civilian casualties."