Report: Opposition Front Growing to Confront 'Marginalization Practices'

Efforts to form an opposition front comprised of political parties and independent figures is about to be formed to confront and reject the “marginalization and policy of exclusions” practiced by some parties, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The so-called opposition parties, plan to object against what they described as the “divisive formats of districts and random classification of parliamentary seats,” they told the daily on condition of anonymity.

They were referring to the latest discussions of a four-party panel studying a hybrid electoral law for the upcoming parliamentary polls that raised objection among various political parties.

They raised concerns that some (unnamed) sides have hidden intentions of marginalizing others and of planning to do so through an electoral parliamentary law that meets their own interests.

Lashing out at the hybrid electoral law, they said concerns were raised when some “dual parties” showed willingness to impose a “lame, sectarian, territorial law that only represents specific political forces.”

“The matter pushed us to raise our voices and stand against it because no one can eliminate another in Lebanon. This is not only a slogan but a right of ours. What some are suggesting, harms the country's future, stability and the safety and rights of Lebanese citizens,” they added.

The sources pointed out that PSP leader Walid Jumblat was not the only one to reject the approach, saying “all parties who were threatened by marginalization are included. A Positive point in our favor is that the two Shiite parties also categorically reject annulment formats,” in addition to Christian partisans outside the said “duality.”

“Everybody knows that what is happening is not only an exclusion attempt but it is a real coup intended to seize control through the parliamentary elections and control the government as well,” they concluded.

A four-party panel comprised of Hizbullah, al-Mustaqbal Movement, AMAL and the Free Patriotic Movements are discussing several formats of the so-called hybrid law but the Progressive Socialist Party has raised the alarm over the representation of the minority Druze community, warning that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” Druze in the political system.

Other political parties including the Kataeb and Marada have voiced rejection of the law.