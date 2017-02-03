U.N. Refugee Chief Meets Hariri, Vows 'Full Support' for Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Friday at the Center House U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, in the presence of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Mouein al-Merehbi, UNHCR representative in Lebanon Ninette Kelly and Hariri’s adviser for refugee affairs Nadim Mounla.

“We reviewed the situation of the Syrian refugees in the country that, in percentage terms, hosts the highest concentration of refugees in the world. I expressed to the Prime Minister once again our full support for the role that Lebanon played and continues to play in hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees,” Grandi said after the talks.

“I agreed with the Prime Minister that it is important to continue to call on the international community for more resources to be given to Lebanon, to its institutions that provide services like education and health and to the economy of Lebanon, so that both the Lebanese and the refugees can benefit from more opportunities,” he added.

Grandi noted the upcoming conference in Brussels, called for by the European Union and attended by many others, will be “a very good opportunity to reiterate the importance of supporting host countries and in particular Lebanon.”

“My message here is one of extreme gratitude for a country that, alone, at a time when refugees are under pressure all over the world, has been so generous of its resources, space and energy to host millions of people for so many years,” Grandi added.