4 Workers Hurt in Blast at Metal Workshop in Taanayel

Four workers were injured Friday in a blast inside a metal workshop in the Bekaa town of Taanayel, state-run National News Agency reported.

The explosion, in the workshop owned by a man from the al-Oraibi family, wounded three Syrian workers and a Bangladeshi employee, NNA said.

“They were all rushed in civilian cars to hospitals in the region before the arrival of ambulances,” the agency added.

Civil Defense firefighters have since managed to douse the blaze that was sparked by the blast.