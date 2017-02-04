Four-Party Panel Discussing Electoral Law Suspends Meeting

A four-party panel discussing different formats for a new parliamentary election law, has suspended its meetings after reaching a dead end, media reports said on Saturday.

The main political parties of Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, Free Patriotic Movement and al-Mustaqbal Movement have intensified their efforts in recent days in a bid to agree on a new electoral law before the expiry of the deadlines.

They were discussing several formats of a so-called “hybrid” electoral law that combines the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems. Their efforts failed to record any progress.

One of the main obstacles is the Progressive Socialist Party's rejection of proportional representation. The party has warned that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” the minority Druze community.

Bilateral meetings continued in all directions, added the reports, and led to recognition that the panel need not continue its meetings.

MP Alain Aoun of the Free Patriotic Movement acknowledged the failure, he said: “We have nothing new to discuss. We offered what we have.”

He added that the failed efforts will push everyone to search for solutions.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.

The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.