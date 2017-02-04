New Travel Ban List May Include Lebanon

New Travel Ban List May Include Lebanonإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Seven nations have reportedly been added to a new travel ban enacted by President of the United States Donald Trump and the list includes Lebanon, a pro-Trump report said Saturday.
A pro-Trump website said a new US executive order is mulling to add seven new countries, including Lebanon, to a list of countries where travelers are banned from traveling to the United States.
The list is said to include: Egypt, Afghanistan, Colombia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Philippine and Lebanon.
However, the reports still need to be officially confirmed, said the source.
The US president imposed a week ago, a travel ban on nationals of seven countries to the United States including Syria, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Iran and Somalia.
An adviser to the US president have said, the countries that have been selected in the executive order to protect Americans from terrorism, are the countries that have been identified by Congress and the Obama administration. However, this does not mean that other countries will not be added to the order later.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning refugees and visa holders entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.
Trump's order last week sparked protests nationwide and confusion at airports as some travelers were detained. The White House has argued that it will make the country safer.
A U.S. judge on Friday imposed a nationwide hold on President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants, siding with two states that had challenged the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.
Washington became the first state to sue over the order that temporarily bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspends the U.S. refugee program.
