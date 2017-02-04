Harb Says a Referendum is a Way to Evade the Elections

MP Boutros Harb stated that a suggestion made by President Michel Aoun to introduce a referendum shall political parties fail to agree on a new electoral law, is a “method of circumventing the polls.”

“Nothing prevents the parliament from approving a draft referendum for the polls as suggested by President Aoun, but the idea of a referendum is a way of circumventing the elections,” Harb said in an interview with VDL (93.3).

The MP lamented that political parties have failed so far to meet on common ground “we were not able to agree on an electoral draft law, how would we be able to agree on a referendum?”

Harb ruled out the possibility that a new electoral law approved by all parties would be found before the constitutional deadline.

He warned that shall parties fail to find a consensual format, it “would lead to the demolition of the entire political system.”

“Endeavors have failed so far because none of the political parties succeeded at finding a 'magic format' that meets approval of all,” added the MP.

President Michel Aoun warned Friday that he would propose a popular “referendum” should the political forces fail to agree on a new electoral law.

“Any electoral law must be based on unified standards and I will propose a referendum should we reach a dead end,” Aoun told a delegation from the Syndicate of Press Editors.