Jumblat Suggests 'Revising 1960 Electoral Law' or 'Implementing Taef Accord'

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat openly called Sunday for holding the parliamentary polls under a “revised” version of the controversial 1960 electoral law, rejecting all calls for proportional representation.

“Lebanon's history was built on diversity and accepting the other and there is no threat or fear,” Jumblat told the PSP's 47th convention, rejecting media reports which suggested that the minority Druze community is facing the threat of “marginalization.”

“The stance of the diverse Democratic Gathering across Mount Lebanon is what matters... We were 18 members in the past and today we are eleven. The issue is not about numbers but rather about the stance,” Jumblat added.

Noting that all the proposed formats of the electoral law that contain proportional representation are not compatible with the 1989 Taef Accord, the PSP leader outlined his vision for the electoral law.

“We call for holding the elections on time under a revised version of the 1960 law,” Jumblat said.

“We can find an amended format of the 1960 law, or else let us immediately seek the implementation of the Taef Accord, which we can implement fully or gradually while taking into consideration the country's circumstances,” the PSP leader urged.

“Taef Accord stipulated new electoral districts and administrative governorates and the creation of a senate in which all sects and confessions would be represented after the abolition of political sectarianism in the parliament's structure,” Jumblat reminded.

“Political sectarianism can be abolished while keeping some norms, specifically the election of a Christian president for the republic. When we abolish political sectarianism we can mull the implementation of proportional representation, which was not mentioned in the Taef Accord,” the PSP leader explained.

“This is my approach, so that they don't say that we are rejecting all solutions.”