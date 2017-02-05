Saudi Minister in Beirut for Talks with Top Officials

Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan arrived in Beirut on Sunday on an official visit to Lebanon, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

Sabhan is scheduled to meet with the country's top officials, the agency said.

He was welcomed at Beirut's airport by Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Saudi charge d'affaires in Lebanon Walid Bukhari, a Saudi embassy delegation, and Airport Security Apparatus chief Brig. Gen. George Doumit.

Al-Sabhan had visited Lebanon a few days before the election of President Michel Aoun in October 2016.

Aoun held talks in Saudi Arabia in January after choosing Riyadh for his first foreign visit as president. The visit was aimed at improving Lebanese-Saudi ties harmed by tensions between Riyadh and Tehran and Hizbullah.