Saudi Minister Holds Talks with Aoun, Hariri

President Michel Aoun held talks with Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan on Monday at the Presidential Palace, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Al-Sabhan has later held talks with Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The Saudi minister has arrived in Beirut on Sunday on an official visit to Lebanon.

He is scheduled to meet with the country's top officials, NNA said.

Al-Sabhan had visited Lebanon a few days before the election of President Michel Aoun in October 2016.

Aoun held talks in Saudi Arabia in January after choosing Riyadh for his first foreign visit as president. The visit was aimed at improving Lebanese-Saudi ties harmed by tensions between Riyadh and Tehran and Hizbullah.